Adnan Siddiqui recalls his perfect fan moment with A R Rahman
Celebrated actor Adnan Siddiqui has expressed his happiness and gratitude as he met Bollywood musician A R Rahman and had the perfect fan moment with the maestro.
Art undoubtedly transcends borders and Rahman's soulful voice continues to win hearts globally and among the plethora of fans, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star is also his admirer.
Turning to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor shared his fan moment on Instagram with the Indian composer by posting a selfie and penning a heartwarming note.
"It was an evening not to be forgotten ever. I was supposed to fly back on December 21, stayed put another day only to see A R Rahman sahib perform live," , the Mom actor revealed.
"Saw first hand that beyond mass hysteria, which can be generated easily, lies massive respect in a way that people wait three hours for you to perform and then keep on standing through the show. He commands this much and more."
"It was a privilege to soak in his ethereal music. Live. His humility is as infectious as the melodies he creates. Not every day an international icon takes you backstage and introduces you to his crew. Not everyone can be A R Rahman.", he concluded.
Earlier, Indian singer Arijit Singh recently spoke in the favour of Pakistani musicians at a concert in Abu Dhabi. He surprised the crowd with a stand he took for Pakistani artists without caring much about the ‘controversy’ it would evoke.
