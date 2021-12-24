Fiza Ali leaves fans stunned with new dance video

Fiza Ali has proven her mettle in the world of acting and modelling alike. She has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Mehndi star is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour.

Recently, the model-actor also showcased her killer dance moves as she turned to her Instagram handle and channelled filmy vibes as she grooved to beats of Nora Fatehi's popular song Dilbar.

Dressed in a gorgeous blue saree, Fiza looked beyond stunning as she was spotted jazzing to sultry dance moves, looking her stunning self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

Ali is a model and actress from Pakistan. She began her career with a modelling gig in 1999 and later transitioned to acting in 2003 with the popular drama serial Mehndi.