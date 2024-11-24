Metro bus service suspended in Lahore amid PTI protests

LAHORE – Commuters in Pakistan’s second largest city were left in dire straits as Lahore Metro Bus service was suspended on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Metro Bus route was partially restricted, but the entire service has been shut down today amid police crackdown against protests. All Metro Bus stations have been closed, causing significant disruption to public transportation.

Orange Line train service however remains fully operational, continuing to serve commuters as usual. In addition to Metro Bus shutdown, mobile services around Lahore’s entry and exit points have been partially suspended. Some areas are experiencing disruptions in mobile data services, which have also affected WhatsApp and other apps.

The security measures are being enforced to ensure public safety during the PTI protest, with authorities closely monitoring key areas in the city.