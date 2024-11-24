PTI protest: All routes to Adiala Jail sealed

In anticipation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest, police and local authorities have completely sealed all roads leading to Adiala Jail.

According to reports, access to the jail has been blocked, with the main thoroughfare to the facility closed to all forms of traffic. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed across Adiala Jail Road, and containers have been placed at key points, causing significant inconvenience to residents in the area.

Police officials have stated that no demonstrations will be allowed near Adiala Jail.

It is worth noting that PTI has called for a march towards Islamabad today, prompting the administration to close several routes in Rawalpindi and the federal capital as part of security measures.