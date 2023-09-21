Today Islamic Date in Pakistan

September 22, 2023, In Pakistan, the current Islamic date is 05 Rabi ul Awal 1445 Hijri.
Islamic Date, a lunar calendar that is based on moon phases, is also known as Hijri Date or Arabic Date in the Muslim world.
A reliable Hijri date that is updated everyday may be used to determine the correct Islamic date today in Pakistan.
Islamic dates are now determined in Pakistan using a lunar calendar with a year length of 354 or 355 days and 12 lunar months. A Muslim must be aware of the precise Islamic date, also known as the Chand ki Tarikh.
Which Islamic date today in Pakistan?
The current Islamic date in Pakistan is September 22, 2023, or 05 Rabi ul Awal 1445. The Gregorian Calendar of 2023 and the Hijri Calendar of 1445 AH are used to update these dates on a daily basis.
What is the Hijri date today?
There are many Muslims living in Pakistan. People are interested in knowing the precise Islamic date in Pakistan for this reason. It enables people to plan for significant occasions according to the Islamic calendar 2023. However, after sunset, the moon date for today, also known as the Chand ki Tarikh, changes.
What is the Islamic date today in Asia?
Tomorrow Islamic date is 06 Rabi ul Awal 1445
Chand Ki Tarikh Today?
Today moon date or Chand ki Tarikh in Pakistan is 05 Rabi ul Awal 1445.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
