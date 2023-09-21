Today Islamic Date in Pakistan

September 22, 2023, In Pakistan, the current Islamic date is 05 Rabi ul Awal 1445 Hijri.

Islamic Date, a lunar calendar that is based on moon phases, is also known as Hijri Date or Arabic Date in the Muslim world.

A reliable Hijri date that is updated everyday may be used to determine the correct Islamic date today in Pakistan.

Islamic dates are now determined in Pakistan using a lunar calendar with a year length of 354 or 355 days and 12 lunar months. A Muslim must be aware of the precise Islamic date, also known as the Chand ki Tarikh.

Which Islamic date today in Pakistan?

The current Islamic date in Pakistan is September 22, 2023, or 05 Rabi ul Awal 1445. The Gregorian Calendar of 2023 and the Hijri Calendar of 1445 AH are used to update these dates on a daily basis.

What is the Hijri date today?

There are many Muslims living in Pakistan. People are interested in knowing the precise Islamic date in Pakistan for this reason. It enables people to plan for significant occasions according to the Islamic calendar 2023. However, after sunset, the moon date for today, also known as the Chand ki Tarikh, changes.

What is the Islamic date today in Asia?

Tomorrow Islamic date is 06 Rabi ul Awal 1445



Chand Ki Tarikh Today?

Today moon date or Chand ki Tarikh in Pakistan is 05 Rabi ul Awal 1445.

