How many holidays will Pakistanis get on Eidul Fitr 2024?

KARACHI – As the Last Ashra of the Holy Month of Ramadan 2024 continues, excitement mounts for the upcoming Eidul Fitr celebrations, and all eyes are on the government’s announcement on holidays.

Amid the anticipation, a fake notification was shared on social sites and in WhatsApp Groups, suggesting four holidays for federal employees on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The Ministry of Information cleared the air on it and urged masses not to share the fake notification.

Pakistanis are hoping for an extended Eid-ul-Fitr holiday this year, as the Holy Month is expected to last 29 days, with the first official holiday falling on Tuesday, April 9 2024.

Eid holidays are likely to be from April 9th to 12th, people could enjoy six days off due to the weekend after the Eid holidays.

Some employees also mull taking nine-day leave, using first and second weekends along with official holidays.

'Eidul Fitr likely on April 10'

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted that the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on April 9, visible across Pakistan. According to the Met Office, the Shawwal moon is expected to be born on the night of April 8.

On April 9, the moon will be 19 to 20 hours old and will be visible to the naked eye for approximately 50 minutes after sunset, as stated by the weather department.

PMD said that if the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Rue Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also said that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10 in Pakistan.