ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on September 29 on the account of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in Pakistan.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard, stating”…it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 29th September, 2023 (Friday) as public holiday on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (12th Rabiul Awwal 1445 A.H).

