PTI minister announces opening date for much-delayed Peshawar BRT project
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 5 Feb, 2020
PTI minister announces opening date for much-delayed Peshawar BRT project
Share

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has announced a new deadline for the much-delayed Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, saying it will be operational until April.

Talking to a private news channel, Yousafzai said that when Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inspected the project, he was briefed that the project is consisted of three phases.

He confirmed that the third phase will be completed until February 15, despite hurdles.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from conducting investigation into alleged irregularities in the much-delayed Bus Rapid Transit project in Peshawar.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the ruling on a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the Peshawar High Court's orders pertaining to the launch of probe into the project. 

The top court has also sought details about the cost of the project and completion of the public transit system.

In December 2019, a team of the FIA, KP, had kicked off the investigation following the directions of the PHC.

A high court bench comprising PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali had ordered the FIA on November 14, 2019, to probe the project, directing it to submit report in 45 days.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Sriangar
01:56 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan from ...
01:31 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Kashmir Day: PM Imran addresses special session ...
01:06 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Kashmir Day: COAS Bajwa reiterates Pakistan's ...
12:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
PTI govt set to earn nearly Rs 7 billion by ...
11:35 AM | 5 Feb, 2020
PTI minister announces opening date for ...
11:17 AM | 5 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own beauty brand, Rare
02:09 PM | 5 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr