Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sept 29 in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the crescent for the month of Rabiul Awwal was not sighted in Pakistan, therefore, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on September 29.

The announcement was made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad while chairing a meeting of the moon sighting body.

Maulana Azad said the committee had not received any witness regarding moon sighting from across the country.

The first Rabi-ul-Awwal will be on Monday, September 18, while 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), will fall on September 29 (Friday).