Shilpa Shetty's mermaid-core outfit steals the spotlight

Shilpa Shetty, renowned for her stunning fashion choices and elegant presence, recently made waves in the fashion world by donning a mesmerizing mermaid-core black sequined dress.
Shetty is a renowned Indian actress, model, and entrepreneur who has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and fitness. With her captivating beauty, versatile acting talent, and dedication to a healthy lifestyle, she has not only carved a successful career in Bollywood but has also become an influential figure in the wellness industry.
This sartorial masterpiece not only showcased her impeccable taste but also accentuated her enviable physique, especially her toned midriff.
The black sequined dress exuded an aura of sophistication and glamour. With its sleek silhouette and intricate sequin detailing, it seemed tailor-made for Shilpa, emphasizing her innate style and grace. However, it was her midriff that truly stole the spotlight. It was her outfit for the Lokamt Stylish Awards 2023.
Flaunting her perfectly toned midriff, she exuded confidence and allure. The dress's design not only highlighted her hourglass figure but also added a touch of sensuality to her overall look.
Taking to her Instagram she shared a series of scintillating pictures of herself with the caption "Black Nasha"
Fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the actress with compliments.
Shilpa's upcoming film, Sukhee, features her in the role of a Punjabi housewife embarking on a journey to Delhi with her friends for a school reunion after two decades. Alongside Shilpa, the movie stars Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila and is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
