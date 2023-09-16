Search

Shilpa Shetty's mermaid-core outfit steals the spotlight

Web Desk
08:34 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, renowned for her stunning fashion choices and elegant presence, recently made waves in the fashion world by donning a mesmerizing mermaid-core black sequined dress.

Shetty is a renowned Indian actress, model, and entrepreneur who has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and fitness. With her captivating beauty, versatile acting talent, and dedication to a healthy lifestyle, she has not only carved a successful career in Bollywood but has also become an influential figure in the wellness industry.

This sartorial masterpiece not only showcased her impeccable taste but also accentuated her enviable physique, especially her toned midriff.

The black sequined dress exuded an aura of sophistication and glamour. With its sleek silhouette and intricate sequin detailing, it seemed tailor-made for Shilpa, emphasizing her innate style and grace. However, it was her midriff that truly stole the spotlight. It was her outfit for the Lokamt Stylish Awards 2023.

Flaunting her perfectly toned midriff, she exuded confidence and allure. The dress's design not only highlighted her hourglass figure but also added a touch of sensuality to her overall look.

Taking to her Instagram she shared a series of scintillating pictures of herself with the caption "Black Nasha"

Fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the actress with compliments.

Shilpa's upcoming film, Sukhee, features her in the role of a Punjabi housewife embarking on a journey to Delhi with her friends for a school reunion after two decades. Alongside Shilpa, the movie stars Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila and is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22.

