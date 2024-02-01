Search

PakistanPakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

ECP reviews security situation today amid sharp uptick in terror attacks

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 1 Feb, 2024
ECP reviews security situation today amid sharp uptick in terror attacks
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will chair a key meeting today on Thursday to review security measures ahead of the general elections 2024.

Minister and secretary of interior, chief secretaries, inspectors general of KP and Balochistan, and intelligence agency officials will address the escalating violence and ensure the security of the electoral process.

The group has been accused of hundreds of deadly attacks after it ended a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government a year ago. On Saturday, it allegedly attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali in Punjab province, damaging three grounded aircraft.

Pakistan, a country of 240 million, witnessed a sharp uptick in terror-related violence, especially in the restive provinces of KP and Balochistan ahead of elections.

As the country heads to general elections, the top polls body is set to conduct meeting with discussions focused on the deteriorating law and order.

A surge in attacks on political rallies in restive provinces prompted the ECP move. The brutal killing of Rehan Zeb Khan, an independent candidate for the National Assembly seat from Bajaur (NA-8) forced the postponement of elections.

ECP directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

A grenade attack rocked an ANP candidate's house in Kech district, while another bomb attack at a political party's election office in Quetta.

Amid the attacks, the Election Commission demanded reports from the respective authorities.

Pakistani politicians condemned the attacks on election offices, and the residences of candidates, and expressed hope for a peaceful electoral process.

Alert issued as cyberattack hits ECP ahead of general elections 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:02 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be indicted in Al-Qadir Trust case today

09:29 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Tourists barred from entering jam-packed Murree amid heavy snowfall

09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

ECP bars interim govt from implementing FBR structural reforms

09:19 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran put national security on the line: Nawaz

10:02 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Lahore to Sheikhupura M2 motorway, other highways closed for traffic ...

09:05 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistani forces thwart 3 terror attacks by BLA militants in ...

Most viewed

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

What is Cipher case in which PTI founder Imran Khan faces 10 year ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Blast rocks Quetta's Spinny Road

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: