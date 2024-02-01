ECP reviews security situation today amid sharp uptick in terror attacks

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will chair a key meeting today on Thursday to review security measures ahead of the general elections 2024.

Minister and secretary of interior, chief secretaries, inspectors general of KP and Balochistan, and intelligence agency officials will address the escalating violence and ensure the security of the electoral process.

The group has been accused of hundreds of deadly attacks after it ended a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government a year ago. On Saturday, it allegedly attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali in Punjab province, damaging three grounded aircraft.

Pakistan, a country of 240 million, witnessed a sharp uptick in terror-related violence, especially in the restive provinces of KP and Balochistan ahead of elections.

As the country heads to general elections, the top polls body is set to conduct meeting with discussions focused on the deteriorating law and order.

A surge in attacks on political rallies in restive provinces prompted the ECP move. The brutal killing of Rehan Zeb Khan, an independent candidate for the National Assembly seat from Bajaur (NA-8) forced the postponement of elections.

ECP directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

A grenade attack rocked an ANP candidate's house in Kech district, while another bomb attack at a political party's election office in Quetta.

Amid the attacks, the Election Commission demanded reports from the respective authorities.

Pakistani politicians condemned the attacks on election offices, and the residences of candidates, and expressed hope for a peaceful electoral process.