ECP reviews security situation today amid sharp uptick in terror attacks

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will chair a key meeting today on Thursday to review security measures ahead of the general elections 2024.
Minister and secretary of interior, chief secretaries, inspectors general of KP and Balochistan, and intelligence agency officials will address the escalating violence and ensure the security of the electoral process.
The group has been accused of hundreds of deadly attacks after it ended a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government a year ago. On Saturday, it allegedly attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali in Punjab province, damaging three grounded aircraft.
Pakistan, a country of 240 million, witnessed a sharp uptick in terror-related violence, especially in the restive provinces of KP and Balochistan ahead of elections.
As the country heads to general elections, the top polls body is set to conduct meeting with discussions focused on the deteriorating law and order.
A surge in attacks on political rallies in restive provinces prompted the ECP move. The brutal killing of Rehan Zeb Khan, an independent candidate for the National Assembly seat from Bajaur (NA-8) forced the postponement of elections.
ECP directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a detailed report on the incident.
A grenade attack rocked an ANP candidate's house in Kech district, while another bomb attack at a political party's election office in Quetta.
Amid the attacks, the Election Commission demanded reports from the respective authorities.
Pakistani politicians condemned the attacks on election offices, and the residences of candidates, and expressed hope for a peaceful electoral process.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
