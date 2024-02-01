Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be indicted in Al-Qadir Trust case today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be indicted by the accountability court in a 190 million pounds case.

Accountability Court (AC) judge Muhammad Bashir will take up the case at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail today on Thursday.

The former prime minister and his wife face a case of receiving land worth billions of rupees for their trust from a businessman, for an educational institution.

The country's anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in its reference, alleged that former PM had a deal with a group that caused a $239million loss to the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, a hearing of Imran Khan and Bushra’s illegal nikah case will also be held today at which witnesses will record their statements.

On Wednesday, an accountability court sentenced the former prime minister and his spouse Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail and imposed a Rs1,540 million fine in the Toshakhana reference.

Khan was barred from holding public office for ten years. The case said the couple retained expensive jewellery from Toshakhana after paying a nominal price.