PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5

Web Desk
11:36 AM | 1 Feb, 2024
PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5
ISLAMABAD – The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on (PTI) Thursday announced holding intra-party elections on February 5, three days before the general elections.

The party after losing its iconic electoral symbol bat issued a notification, confirming that the elections will be held to elect new chairman and other officials.

A schedule shared by intra-party polls chief election commissioner Raoof Hasan said nomination papers would be received by February 2 Friday. 

The development comes after Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld ECP that nullified PTI's intra-party elections.

As the country heads to polls without its bat symbol, it said candidates would contest elections as independents.  

The PTI will release intra-party result on February 6. Following are names of election commissioners in all provinces.

Punjab Senator Waleed Iqbal 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qazi Muhammad Anwar 
Sindh Justice (retd) Noorul Haq Qureshi 
Balochistan Muhammad Dawood Khan 
Gilgit Baltistan Shah Nasir 

Web Desk

