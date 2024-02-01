PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD – The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on (PTI) Thursday announced holding intra-party elections on February 5, three days before the general elections.
The party after losing its iconic electoral symbol bat issued a notification, confirming that the elections will be held to elect new chairman and other officials.
A schedule shared by intra-party polls chief election commissioner Raoof Hasan said nomination papers would be received by February 2 Friday.
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات کا باضابطہ شیڈیول جاری— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 1, 2024
تحریک انصاف کے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات 5 فروری بروز سوموار منعقد کروائے جائیں گے
تحریک انصاف کے فیڈرل الیکشن کمشنر رؤف حسن کی جانب سے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات کا شیڈیول جاری pic.twitter.com/OR80Ad0ZxK
The development comes after Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld ECP that nullified PTI's intra-party elections.
As the country heads to polls without its bat symbol, it said candidates would contest elections as independents.
The PTI will release intra-party result on February 6. Following are names of election commissioners in all provinces.
|Punjab
|Senator Waleed Iqbal
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Qazi Muhammad Anwar
|Sindh
|Justice (retd) Noorul Haq Qureshi
|Balochistan
|Muhammad Dawood Khan
|Gilgit Baltistan
|Shah Nasir
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.