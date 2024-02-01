PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD – The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on (PTI) Thursday announced holding intra-party elections on February 5, three days before the general elections.

The party after losing its iconic electoral symbol bat issued a notification, confirming that the elections will be held to elect new chairman and other officials.

A schedule shared by intra-party polls chief election commissioner Raoof Hasan said nomination papers would be received by February 2 Friday.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات کا باضابطہ شیڈیول جاری



تحریک انصاف کے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات 5 فروری بروز سوموار منعقد کروائے جائیں گے



تحریک انصاف کے فیڈرل الیکشن کمشنر رؤف حسن کی جانب سے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات کا شیڈیول جاری pic.twitter.com/OR80Ad0ZxK — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 1, 2024

The development comes after Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld ECP that nullified PTI's intra-party elections.

As the country heads to polls without its bat symbol, it said candidates would contest elections as independents.

The PTI will release intra-party result on February 6. Following are names of election commissioners in all provinces.