Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for three days in a row

KARACHI – Banks in Pakistan will remain closed for a three-day long weekend starting this Saturday.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, which falls on Monday this year, is the last bank holiday while all commercial banks will be closed for Saturday and Sunday as well.

The country's central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan, announced that banks across Pakistan will remain closed on February 5, 2024 Monday on Kashmir Day.

In a statement, SBP said banks will remain closed on Monday in light of the public holiday.

Last week, Pakistani government declared February 5 a national holiday and announced a nationwide minute of silence at 10 am.

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm unwavering support for the Kashmiris' right to freedom and self-determination.