Pakistan to respond with full might if India undertakes any misadventure: Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that the entire region is at risk due to India’s irresponsible actions.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on the rising tensions between Pakistan and India and Indian provocations along the Line of Control (LoC), Ishaq Dar said the purpose of the press conference was to inform about the current situation.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Pahalgam incident, condemned all forms of terrorism, and emphasized that the killing of innocent civilians is unacceptable. He noted that even the UN Security Council condemned the attack and reminded that Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism.

Dar added that Pakistan is in contact with the international community about this threat. He accused India of deliberately escalating tensions in the region and claimed that India is behind several terror incidents in Pakistan and other countries. He urged India to focus on its internal issues instead of blaming others. He criticized India’s reckless behavior following the Pahalgam incident.

He said India’s actions amount to aggression, and Pakistan neither orchestrated nor benefited from the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan has offered full cooperation for an impartial investigation. He claimed incidents like these in India usually occur during visits by key dignitaries and questioned why such timing repeatedly happens. He criticized India for blaming Pakistan immediately after the Pahalgam attack.

Dar further stated that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which has no provision for unilateral termination. He relayed the National Security Council’s clear warning that blocking water would be considered an act of war. He warned that India’s actions have destabilized the region and said Pakistan would respond strongly to any move. He clarified Pakistan would not initiate tensions but would respond forcefully if provoked.

The Foreign Minister accused India of portraying the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir as terrorism. He affirmed that Pakistan’s forces are alert and ready. He warned that India levels accusations against Pakistan for specific agendas and highlighted that water is a lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis. He called for reflection on India’s motives and goals behind this provocation.

Dar emphasized that Pahalgam is 230 kilometers from the LoC and located in difficult terrain. It takes 30 minutes just to travel from Pahalgam to the nearest police station, yet an FIR was filed within 10 minutes — raising serious questions about the credibility of the Indian narrative.

Pakistan’s Six Questions to the International Community on the Pahalgam Incident:

Isn’t it time to hold India accountable for the killing of civilians in Pakistan and around the world?

Shouldn’t the world differentiate between sympathy for victims and India’s aggression?

Is India not using propaganda to justify military action against another country?

Won’t India’s disregard for international law destabilize the region?

Shouldn’t the international community condemn India’s religious hate and Islamophobia?

Are we aware that India’s aggressive stance could risk a clash between nuclear powers in the region?

“Terrorists have no religion,” says DG ISPR

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, “We will focus on facts, not accusations.” He pointed out that Pahalgam is 230 km from the LoC and asked how it’s possible for someone to reach such a remote area within ten minutes. He questioned why India’s narrative immediately claimed that Muslims attacked Hindus. The Prime Minister has also raised concerns over India’s claims, reiterating that terrorism has no religion.

He added that Indian media began blaming Pakistani agencies just minutes after the incident, using a zipline operator’s video to support a false narrative. A similar pattern was observed in the Jaffar Express case, where a specific Indian account predicted the attack beforehand, and later the same account “confirmed” it post-incident — a narrative boosted by Indian media. These are questions Pakistan and the world must reflect on.

The Army spokesperson concluded that India is using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.