Pakistan Air Force all set to induct first batch of JF-17 block III fighter jets

02:08 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Pakistan Air Force all set to induct first batch of JF-17 block III fighter jets
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will induct the first batch of the Fourth Generation JF-17 Thunder Block III advanced fighter aircraft in its fleet by March-end.

A spokesperson of PAF while talking to international media said that all taxi and flight tests of the latest aircraft have been completed successfully.

Pakistan is building JF-17 Thunder block III fighter jets jointly with China and it has upgraded cockpit electronics and radar systems, with air-to-air and air-to-surface combat capabilities.

In December 2020, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex formally launched the production work of Block-III of JF-17 Thunder aircraft on the completion of dual-seat JF-17 fighter jet.

The spokesperson told Arab News on Tuesday that the first batch of the next generation will become part of the PAF fleet by the end of March, adding that a proper induction ceremony will also be held in this regard.

The new JF-17 jets will also fly-past at the Pakistan Day military parade on March 23, he added.

The Pakistan Day parade is held on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.

Azerbaijan considering purchase of Pakistan's ... 09:54 AM | 2 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Azerbaijan is reportedly interested in purchasing Pakistani JF-17 Thunder aircraft following ...

More From This Category
Pakistan eases Covid-linked travel restrictions ...
02:38 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Foreign investors to hold Pakistan Climate ...
01:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Muskan Khan: Pakistan slams India for terrorising ...
02:58 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Afzal ...
12:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
PAKvAUS: Pakistan names 16-player squad for Test ...
12:24 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Sehat Card in Faisalabad
11:46 AM | 9 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!
04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr