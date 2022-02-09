Pakistan Air Force all set to induct first batch of JF-17 block III fighter jets

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will induct the first batch of the Fourth Generation JF-17 Thunder Block III advanced fighter aircraft in its fleet by March-end.

A spokesperson of PAF while talking to international media said that all taxi and flight tests of the latest aircraft have been completed successfully.

Pakistan is building JF-17 Thunder block III fighter jets jointly with China and it has upgraded cockpit electronics and radar systems, with air-to-air and air-to-surface combat capabilities.

In December 2020, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex formally launched the production work of Block-III of JF-17 Thunder aircraft on the completion of dual-seat JF-17 fighter jet.

The spokesperson told Arab News on Tuesday that the first batch of the next generation will become part of the PAF fleet by the end of March, adding that a proper induction ceremony will also be held in this regard.

The new JF-17 jets will also fly-past at the Pakistan Day military parade on March 23, he added.

The Pakistan Day parade is held on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.