Special breakfast served for Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra; here what's in the menu

LAHORE – Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had traditional Lahori breakfast with his family at Jati Umra on Sunday morning after four years that he lived in self-exile in London.

The breakfast menu prepared for him included Halwa Puri, Siri Paye, Lassi, and Green Tea.

Ishaq Dar had an important meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif over breakfast. An important meeting between Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq is also scheduled today, in which economic reforms will be discussed.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to visit Islamabad tomorrow where he will consult with his legal team regarding his pending cases.