WATCH — Lollywood stars attend IPPA 2023 in Manchester

The recently held coveted International Pakistan Prestige Awards show 2023 in Manchester saw stars from the Pakistani entertainment fraternity in attendance. Dazzling in their crazy expensive coutures, suits, and gowns, the constellation of A-list stars at the prestigious award show became a night to remember.

The star-studded event was graced by some of the most well-known faces of the industry including electrifying performances by up-and-coming stars with icons of the industry. At the end of the ceremony, the fraternity was given a surprise entry by a popular social media celebrity whose presence alone was enough to make everyone in the audience laugh.

From the ever-so-gorgeous Mehwish Hayat draped in her finest saaree to Hiba Bukhari strutting in her princess to Humayun Saeed looking dashing in his suit, the glitzy affair of the glamor world stole attention on social media platforms.

Including Hayat, Bukhari, and Saeed were Ayesha Omar, Hania Aamir, Komal Meer, Ahsan Khan, Humaima Malick, Ali Rehman Khan, Amar Khan, Atiqa Odho and others that were photographed at the red carpet.