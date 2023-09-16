Goher Mumtaz's 'Parinda' music video graces NYC's iconic Times Square

Renowned as a multifaceted artist, Goher Mumtaz, originally a musician, has now ventured into the world of acting, and his latest musical endeavour, the song "Parinda," boasts a captivating music video that has found its way to the illustrious New York Times Square. In this visually stunning masterpiece,

Adding to his accolades, Gibson Guitar USA recently paid homage to Goher Mumtaz in the heart of Times Square, commemorating the release of his latest album, "Barish."

Currently embarking on a tour across the United States, Mumtaz generously shares glimpses of his journey with his eager fans, keeping them engaged and enthralled.

Hailing from Pakistan, wears many creative hats, including that of a musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor. Notably, he is celebrated as the founding member of the rock band Jal, which has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

"Thank you@gibsonguitarfor the tribute????????. It's been a pleasure being your brand ambassador for over one decade from Pakistan. Truly humbled ????????????????♥️????????" he captioned the post.

While music has always been a pivotal part of Goher's life, he embarked on an exploration of another artistic dimension – acting. His foray into acting began in 2013 when he took on the lead role of Zohaib in the Pakistani drama serial "Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley." His portrayal garnered acclaim for its depth and emotional resonance, underscoring his versatility beyond the realm of music.