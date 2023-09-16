Search

Pakistan

One-way rule violators to face Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine in Lahore

04:26 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
One-way rule violators to face Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine in Lahore
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ordered the traffic police to impose Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine on motorists, especially bike riders, over violation of one-way rule on roads in the Punjab capital. 

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions related to environmental issues, including smog. 

He further directed the police to place barriers of concrete on the roads to control violation of one-way rule in Lahore.

Judge Karim also asked police to confiscate the smoke-emitting vehicles as imposing fine was not enough to tackle it. 

At one point, the judge also expressed views on the development projects being launched by the caretaker Punjab government in Lahore. The projects being launched at a speed as if the caretaker setup wanted to contest the next general elections, he remarked. 

He commented that new development projects should launched in February as there is a peak of smog during period between September and January. 

One-way traffic violators to face criminal cases in Lahore

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Shehbaz, Zardari and Kakar may face cases as SC annuls amendments in ...

11:21 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

08:43 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Torkham border ‘reopens’ today after one week closure

06:04 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

United States supports restoration of cultural sites in Lahore

11:50 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

08:44 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

Advertisement

Latest

05:51 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Naseem Shah may be ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 16 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: