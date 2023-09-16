One-way rule violators to face Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ordered the traffic police to impose Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine on motorists, especially bike riders, over violation of one-way rule on roads in the Punjab capital.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions related to environmental issues, including smog.

He further directed the police to place barriers of concrete on the roads to control violation of one-way rule in Lahore.

Judge Karim also asked police to confiscate the smoke-emitting vehicles as imposing fine was not enough to tackle it.

At one point, the judge also expressed views on the development projects being launched by the caretaker Punjab government in Lahore. The projects being launched at a speed as if the caretaker setup wanted to contest the next general elections, he remarked.

He commented that new development projects should launched in February as there is a peak of smog during period between September and January.