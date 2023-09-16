One-way rule violators to face Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ordered the traffic police to impose Rs2,000 on-the-spot fine on motorists, especially bike riders, over violation of one-way rule on roads in the Punjab capital.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions related to environmental issues, including smog.
He further directed the police to place barriers of concrete on the roads to control violation of one-way rule in Lahore.
Judge Karim also asked police to confiscate the smoke-emitting vehicles as imposing fine was not enough to tackle it.
At one point, the judge also expressed views on the development projects being launched by the caretaker Punjab government in Lahore. The projects being launched at a speed as if the caretaker setup wanted to contest the next general elections, he remarked.
He commented that new development projects should launched in February as there is a peak of smog during period between September and January.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
