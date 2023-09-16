Pakistan Railway’s officers barred from using AC amid economic crisis

LAHORE – Pakistan Railway (PR) has barred its officers of grade up to 18 from using air conditioners (ACs) in their offices amid prevailing economic and power crisis in the country.

Reports said the Railway Electrical Department has issued an official notification in this regard, adding that the latest measures are part of the PR’s austerity drive.

Railways officers up to grade 18 will not more be able to use ACs at workshops, railway factories, or other offices until further orders.

The department has launched the new austerity drive in line with orders by the government. A ban is already in place for use of ACs in the offices of railway officers of all pay scales from 8-11 AM.

The development also comes as the Pakistan Railways is suffering from heavy losses.