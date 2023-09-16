Maya Ali trolled for "forced" dance moves on late Sri Devi's song

Maya Ali, the celebrated Pakistani television actress, commands a massive and devoted fan base owing to her exceptional talent and mesmerizing performances. Her journey to stardom began with the iconic drama serial Aun Zara, and she has continued to enthral audiences with remarkable roles in acclaimed shows such as Aik Nai Cinderella, Durr-e-Shehwar, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.
Currently, her drama Yunhi is receiving widespread critical acclaim, particularly for her portrayal of the progressive character Kim. Maya Ali's on-screen chemistry with her co-stars consistently earns adoration from fans.
Recently, Ali made waves as the face of the Muse Luxe clothing brand, where she donned a stunning mauve silk saree adorned with glittering sequin work. In a moment that garnered significant attention, Maya Ali took to the dance floor, grooving to Sri Devi's timeless hit, "Geet Mitwa."
However, her dance moves on this iconic song have ignited a flurry of criticism from some quarters. Fans have expressed disappointment, deeming her dance performance "forced" and "awkward". Many have pointed out that her expressions appeared out of sync with the soft and melodious nature of the song. Some critics also took issue with the bold and revealing saree she wore for the performance.
Now, the actress has turned off the comments.
On the acting front, Ali was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Yunhi. She will also be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's Aasmaan Bolay Ga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
