Maya Ali trolled for "forced" dance moves on late Sri Devi's song

Maheen Khawaja
05:46 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
Maya Ali trolled for
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Maya Ali, the celebrated Pakistani television actress, commands a massive and devoted fan base owing to her exceptional talent and mesmerizing performances. Her journey to stardom began with the iconic drama serial Aun Zara, and she has continued to enthral audiences with remarkable roles in acclaimed shows such as Aik Nai Cinderella, Durr-e-Shehwar, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Currently, her drama Yunhi is receiving widespread critical acclaim, particularly for her portrayal of the progressive character Kim. Maya Ali's on-screen chemistry with her co-stars consistently earns adoration from fans.

Recently, Ali made waves as the face of the Muse Luxe clothing brand, where she donned a stunning mauve silk saree adorned with glittering sequin work. In a moment that garnered significant attention, Maya Ali took to the dance floor, grooving to Sri Devi's timeless hit, "Geet Mitwa."

However, her dance moves on this iconic song have ignited a flurry of criticism from some quarters. Fans have expressed disappointment, deeming her dance performance "forced" and "awkward". Many have pointed out that her expressions appeared out of sync with the soft and melodious nature of the song. Some critics also took issue with the bold and revealing saree she wore for the performance.

Now, the actress has turned off the comments.

On the acting front, Ali was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Yunhi. She will also be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

WATCH – Maya Ali looks ever so lovely in latest Instagram reel

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

