Naseem Shah may be ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury

LAHORE – Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah is expected to be ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 as his shoulder injury has turned worse than initially suspected, it emerged on Saturday.

Pakistan have been handed a major blow less than three weeks before that start of mega cricket event, which is scheduled to begin from Oct 5 in India.

Reports suggested that scans had revealed an injury to his right shoulder, but it is worse than initially suspected.

ESPNCricinfo in its report said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted a second opinion, but scans from a test in Dubai reveal that Naseem could be out for the remainder of the year.

Naseem had incurred a shoulder injury during Pakistan's Super Four match against India last week when he had to walked off the middle of the 46th over.

PCB is likely to make an official statement on the injury of Naseem Shah in a few days.