Anti-corruption officials arrest Parvez Elahi shortly after release from Adiala jail

LAHORE – A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi shortly after he was released from Adiala jail on bail in a terrorism case.
ACE in a statement said the former chief minister had been arrested in the Lahore masterplan corruption case.
It has accused Pervaiz Elahi of tampering with the masterplan submitted by a consultancy firm Darul Handsa. The PTI leader made fake stamps and monograms of the consultant to convert his family’s agricultural land located in Kotli Raya Abu Bakr District Kasur into residential and commercial property.
ACE said forged documents were added to the original master plan for vested interests.
It alleged that former chief minister misused his position and office for financial gain and illegally changed the masterplan. It said other suspects wanted in the case would also be arrested soon.
سابق وزیر اعلی چوہدری پرویز الٰہی نے مالی مفاد کے لئے عہدے اور دفتر کا ناجائز استعمال کیا اور قومی مفاد کو بالائے طاق رکھتے ہوئے ذاتی مفاد کے حصول کے لیے غیر قانونی طور پر لاہور ماسٹر پلان کو تبدیل کیا ۔مقدمہ میں مطلوب دیگرملزمان کو بھی جلد گرفتار کیا جائے گا— Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (@ace_punjab) September 16, 2023
Meanwhile, the anti-corruption officials have obtained one-day transitory remand to shift Elahi to Lahore for interrogation in the case.
A day earlier, ab anti-terrorism court granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case registered against him in Islamabad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
