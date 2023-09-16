Anti-corruption officials arrest Parvez Elahi shortly after release from Adiala jail

LAHORE – A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi shortly after he was released from Adiala jail on bail in a terrorism case.

ACE in a statement said the former chief minister had been arrested in the Lahore masterplan corruption case.

It has accused Pervaiz Elahi of tampering with the masterplan submitted by a consultancy firm Darul Handsa. The PTI leader made fake stamps and monograms of the consultant to convert his family’s agricultural land located in Kotli Raya Abu Bakr District Kasur into residential and commercial property.

ACE said forged documents were added to the original master plan for vested interests.

It alleged that former chief minister misused his position and office for financial gain and illegally changed the masterplan. It said other suspects wanted in the case would also be arrested soon.

سابق وزیر اعلی چوہدری پرویز الٰہی نے مالی مفاد کے لئے عہدے اور دفتر کا ناجائز استعمال کیا اور قومی مفاد کو بالائے طاق رکھتے ہوئے ذاتی مفاد کے حصول کے لیے غیر قانونی طور پر لاہور ماسٹر پلان کو تبدیل کیا ۔مقدمہ میں مطلوب دیگرملزمان کو بھی جلد گرفتار کیا جائے گا — Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (@ace_punjab) September 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption officials have obtained one-day transitory remand to shift Elahi to Lahore for interrogation in the case.

A day earlier, ab anti-terrorism court granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case registered against him in Islamabad.