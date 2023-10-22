No impact on any of Pakistan coastal area from cyclone 'Tej': Met office

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued fifth warning for cyclone in the Arabian Sea, near the coastlines of Karachi and Gwadar.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the developing situation in the south-western Arabian Sea, where a storm that has swiftly intensified is now categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) and predicts that the system would intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) during coming hours.

According to the Department of Meteorology's most recent data, the storm produced waves that reached a height of 35 feet.

Currently, the distance between cyclone and Karachi and Gwadar is about 1,850 and 1,600 km, respectively.

The Met Office reports that “Tej” is presently positioned 530 kilometers from Salalah, with winds raging at speeds between 150 to 160 kilometers per hour at the storm’s center, and gusts even exceeding 170 kilometers per hour.

However, meteorologists predict that the intensifying storm, which goes by the name “Tej,” is moving in northwest direction towards Yemen-Oman coast.

Reassuringly, the Meteorological Department has clarified that there is no impact on any of Pakistan coastal area from this system..