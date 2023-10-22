No impact on any of Pakistan coastal area from cyclone 'Tej': Met office

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued fifth warning for cyclone in the Arabian Sea, near the coastlines of Karachi and Gwadar.
Meteorologists are closely monitoring the developing situation in the south-western Arabian Sea, where a storm that has swiftly intensified is now categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) and predicts that the system would intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) during coming hours.
According to the Department of Meteorology's most recent data, the storm produced waves that reached a height of 35 feet.
Currently, the distance between cyclone and Karachi and Gwadar is about 1,850 and 1,600 km, respectively.
The Met Office reports that “Tej” is presently positioned 530 kilometers from Salalah, with winds raging at speeds between 150 to 160 kilometers per hour at the storm’s center, and gusts even exceeding 170 kilometers per hour.
However, meteorologists predict that the intensifying storm, which goes by the name “Tej,” is moving in northwest direction towards Yemen-Oman coast.
Reassuringly, the Meteorological Department has clarified that there is no impact on any of Pakistan coastal area from this system..
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
