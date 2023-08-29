Search

Web Desk 08:07 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Daily tourist fee cut to half by this Asian country: Details inside

THIMPU - The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan is reducing the fee it charges tourists to half, in a bid to attract tourists from across the world.

The country charged a $200 daily fee dubbed “Sustainable Development Fee (SDF)”; originally it used to charge $65 but it was jacked up to $200 per visitor per night in September last year with claims that the money would go to offset the carbon generated by visitors. 

The fresh rate of $100 per night would come into effect from September and would last for four years, the government said in a statement late on Friday.

“This is in view of the important role of the tourism sector in generating employment, earning foreign exchange … and in boosting overall economic growth,” it said.

Moreover, Bhutan will also provide a 50 percent discount on the SDF for children aged between 6 and 12 years meaning that for children belonging to this age group, the tourist fee will now be USD 50 (approx. THB 1,762) per night.

Those aged below six will not be charged the SDF. Additionally, the 24-hour SDF waiver for tourists staying in the border towns will continue, according to the statement by the government.

The official statement added that for Indian visitors (those who have an Indian passport or voter ID), the tourist fee applicable will be BTN 1,200 (INR 1,199) per night and discounts and waivers on the SDF are applicable to Indian children, too.

Dorji Dhradhul, director general of the Department of Tourism, commented on the development that halving the fee could boost arrivals in the September-December peak tourist period, which includes many religious and cultural events in the country.

The official said over 56,000 tourists had visited Bhutan since January but about 42,000 were Indian nationals, who only have to pay a fee of 1,200 Indian rupees ($14.5) a day.

Earlier in June, the government eased rules on length of stay and fees for tourists but experts say the arrivals have not increased as per expectations. 

