Pakistan

Three stranded in chairlift rescued in Upper Chitral days after Battagram incident 

08:42 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

CHITRAL – Three people were rescued successfully after a chairlift stranded midair after one of the wires broke in Koragh area of Upper Chitral on Tuesday, days after the Battagram rescue operation. 

The Chitral operation was carried out by a team of the Rescue 1122 official after it received an information that three people stranded midair after malfunctioning in the cable car. 

A spokesperson of the Rescue 1122 said the disaster management team was dispatched to the spot for the rescue operation, adding that the team members managed to approach the chairlift through a railing made up of a big steel ring.

He said the cable car was tied with another rope and pulled towards the other end of the river, saving the lives of three people.

The rescue operation continued for 45 minutes adding that the rescued people were coming from Kahgeer to the Booni area. 

Last week, Battagram, a city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, made headlines after eight people, including seven children were trapped in a chairlift at the height of 900 feet above the river. 

An operation, which was conducted by the Pakistani Army and locals jointly, continued for over 15 hours to rescue all the eight people. 

Who actually rescued people stranded on Battagram chairlift?

