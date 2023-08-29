Blow to India ahead of Asia Cup match against Pakistan

NEW DELHI – Team India suffered a setback a day before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 as its start batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out for first two matches due to his injury.

The announcement was made by India’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023,” read the Dravid’s statement shared by the BCCI on X.

UPDATE



KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2023

Pakistan and India will lock horns in their first encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The opening game of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30.