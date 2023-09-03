Search

Asia Cup 2023Sports

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh? Answer and get chance to win prizes

Web Desk 09:24 AM | 3 Sep, 2023
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh today in an important encounter of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh suffered defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Chaith Asalanka’s unbeaten 62 helped Sri Lanka to achieve the target in 39 overs as visitors’ bowling line could not perform well.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and set an easy target of 165 runs for Sri Lank. After opening pair Mohammad Naim and Tanzi Hasan Tamim failed to build a strong partnership, Najmul Hossain Shanto helped team to recover from early losses as he smashed 89 off 122 before he was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana.

No other player, including Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, could cross the 20-run mark.

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana delivered magical bowling as he took four wickets while Theekshana claimed two wickets.

Submit your answer by filling out the form mentioned below and get chances to win exciting prizes.

 

On Saturday, Pakistan made its way to Super Fours after rain washed out their much-awaited encounter with India in the Asia Cup 2023.

India set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan could not begin their innings at all due to heavy rain in Kandy.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener.

PAKvIND: Rain ends Pakistan and India's Asia Cup encounter in 'no result'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

India beat Pakistan in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier final

10:48 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bat first against Afghanistan

02:15 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

10:00 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

PAKvIND: Pakistan pace trio sets new Asia Cup record

08:35 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Pakistan beat Oman to qualify for Hockey 5s Asian World Cup final 

07:49 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

PAKvIND, Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in early blows to ...

04:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bat first against Afghanistan

02:15 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 3, 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (3 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: