Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh? Answer and get chance to win prizes

LAHORE – Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh today in an important encounter of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh suffered defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Chaith Asalanka’s unbeaten 62 helped Sri Lanka to achieve the target in 39 overs as visitors’ bowling line could not perform well.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and set an easy target of 165 runs for Sri Lank. After opening pair Mohammad Naim and Tanzi Hasan Tamim failed to build a strong partnership, Najmul Hossain Shanto helped team to recover from early losses as he smashed 89 off 122 before he was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana.

No other player, including Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, could cross the 20-run mark.

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana delivered magical bowling as he took four wickets while Theekshana claimed two wickets.

On Saturday, Pakistan made its way to Super Fours after rain washed out their much-awaited encounter with India in the Asia Cup 2023.

India set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan could not begin their innings at all due to heavy rain in Kandy.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener.