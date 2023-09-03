Imaan Mazari released from jail

ISLAMABAD – Imaan Mazari, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, was released from jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court granted her bail.

This decision followed a three-day period in police custody due to her alleged involvement in a terrorism-related case.

Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir had been apprehended on August 20th for publicly criticising the state institutions during a rally. Their arrest drew significant attention to what human rights organizations perceive as an increasing crackdown on politicians and activists in Pakistan.

Both individuals faced charges of sedition, hindering government officials in the performance of their duties, and causing damage to public property.

Alhumdullilah, Bail has been granted to @ImaanZHazir in the 3rd FIR, registered against her by the CTD. Thank you for all the support, kind messages & especially for all the prayers. We all shall remain indebted. ???? — Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada (@AhsanJPirzada) September 2, 2023

On August 28th, Imaan and Wazir were granted bail in the sedition case. However, they were subsequently rearrested by Islamabad police on new terrorism-related charges. The next day, the court ordered her to be held in police custody for three days in connection with the latest case.

According to local media reports, following the approval of her bail, she was released from jail and returned home.