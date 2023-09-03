Imaan Mazari released from jail

ISLAMABAD – Imaan Mazari, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, was released from jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court granted her bail.
This decision followed a three-day period in police custody due to her alleged involvement in a terrorism-related case.
Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir had been apprehended on August 20th for publicly criticising the state institutions during a rally. Their arrest drew significant attention to what human rights organizations perceive as an increasing crackdown on politicians and activists in Pakistan.
Both individuals faced charges of sedition, hindering government officials in the performance of their duties, and causing damage to public property.
Alhumdullilah, Bail has been granted to @ImaanZHazir in the 3rd FIR, registered against her by the CTD. Thank you for all the support, kind messages & especially for all the prayers. We all shall remain indebted. ????— Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada (@AhsanJPirzada) September 2, 2023
On August 28th, Imaan and Wazir were granted bail in the sedition case. However, they were subsequently rearrested by Islamabad police on new terrorism-related charges. The next day, the court ordered her to be held in police custody for three days in connection with the latest case.
According to local media reports, following the approval of her bail, she was released from jail and returned home.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
