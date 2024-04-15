Saudi Arabia announces major change for Umrah visa expiry

MEDINA - The government of Saudi Arabia has changed the last date for the expiry of the Umrah visa as the kingdom prepares to welcome pilgrims for the annual Hajj season.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has now announced that Dhul Qadah 15 will be the last day for the expiry of Umrah visas for pilgrims coming from other countries.

It is to be clarified that earlier the date announced for the expiry of the Umrah visa was Dhul Qadah 29 but the fresh date of Dhul Qadah 15 has been announced to streamline the smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah from all over the world.

In response to the queries posted on social media, the ministry noted that the validity of the three-month Umrah visa will be deemed to begin from the date of its issuance, instead of the previously approved validity from the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has clarified that the validity period of the Umrah visa is three months from the date of its issuance, provided that it expires no later than Dhul Qadah 15, following the coordination made between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This date of Dhul Qadah 15 was approved, two weeks (14 days) earlier than the previously announced expiry date of Dhul Qadah 29,” the ministry added.

It is to be mentioned that the first hajj flight from Pakistan would take off on May 9th and the operation would continue till June this year.

In 2023, the Saudi government restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65. This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme.

This year, every pilgrim will be given a free mobile SIM from a Saudi company, which would have 180 minutes for international calls.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Hajj training, which chief master trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan will conduct, is scheduled to begin on April 15. This phase will involve 40 Hajj trainers who will provide training on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across Pakistan.