Street Criminals show no mercy in Karachi as mosques targeted in recent mugging (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Robbers are on the rampage in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi and after targeting markets and offices, thugs now looted cell phones and cash from worshippers in a mosque.

The recent incident occurred in the Federal B Area of the port city. The robbery inside mosque was captured in CCTV footage and caused outrage and fear among Karachiites.

In the footage, the armed men can be seen entering the mosque, and snatching cell phones, cash and other belongings from the muezzin and two other worshippers.

As law enforcers and Karachi administration failed to control the rising incidents of snatching and robbery in the port city, mosque-goers in the city have not been spared by muggers.

The mosque administration did not report the incident to the police. Police officials stated that Azizabad police are gathering CCTV footage of the incident from various locations.

This incident adds to the growing number of citizens who were deprived of their belongings in Ramadan, with scores dead during resistance.

In the last month, over 6,780 street crimes occurred in metropolis, including 20 vehicle snatchings and over 130 vehicle thefts. Furthermore, over 800 motorcycles were snatched, and 4,200 were stolen during this period, along with 1,600 mobile phones.