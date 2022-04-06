Shehbaz rejects proposal of former chief justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has dismissed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for caretaker Prime Minister.

In a letter written to President Alvi on Wednesday, the PML-N leader maintained that the procedure to appoint an interim PM or government is ‘unconstitutional’ saying the NA speaker’s ruling on the no-confidence motion is already challenged in Supreme Court.

Sharif maintained that process of appointment of caretaker Prime Minister started by you in a hurried manner is simply to defeat the process of law and constitution without waiting for the decision in sou motu case.

Opposition parties also filed petitions challenging rejection of no-confidence resolution against PM, he said.

#Pakistan Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and rejected the name of caretaker Prime Minister Justice Gulzar Ahmed proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/WaPsCpblhU — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) April 6, 2022

Sharif continued saying that start of this process is not acceptable as it violates the law and Constitution and is subjudice.

On Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-trust motion and later President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on advice of PM Imran. President then wrote a letter to the premier and Shehbaz Sharif to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as caretaker premier under Article 224-A(1 )of the Constitution.

The outgoing premier Imran Khan proposed name of Justice (r) Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker PM while Justice Gulzar said that he has not received any offer to become caretaker prime minister from official channels, saying if such a proposition is presented to him he will consider it.

The former top judge said he has not made a final decision but if he gets the responsibility he will have to shoulder it.