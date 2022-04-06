Babar Azam retains top spot, Imam jumps to 3rd in latest ICC ODI rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes it into the top 10 bowlers
LAHORE – Pakistan's all-format captain and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam remained on top in International Cricket Council (ICC)’s recent One-Day International rankings.
The Cricket governing body released the latest ODI player rankings on Wednesday, and opening star Imam-ul-Haq has climbed several spots to reach No.3 in the rankings for batting.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam, the only batsman in the world to be in the top five rankings across all formats, slammed his second ton as Men in Green thrashed Aussies in the final ODI to seal the series.
🔸 Shaheen Afridi continues to climb— ICC (@ICC) April 6, 2022
🔸 Imam-ul-Haq makes significant gains
Pakistan players make major movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings for ODIs and Tests after #PAKvAUS series 📈
Details 👉 https://t.co/zoY06jyBJ3 pic.twitter.com/dxVyiF78oK
The historic 2-1 triumph came after 2 decades as Shaheens earlier lost six successive ODI series against Kangaroos.
Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq, days after becoming the quickest batsman in the world to reach the ninth ODI hundred in his career, has reached third spot in the latest rankings for batting.
Imam’s finest game against Aussies in the recently concluded ODI series helped him move up seven spots. He scored 298 runs in three matches at an average of 149.
In the bowling charts, Shaheen Shah Afridi has made huge gains to make it into the top 10. The 22-year-old gained eight spots and now stand at No.7 on the list topped by Trent Boult.
Babar Azam shatters multiple records with ... 06:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Star batter Babar Azam batted the majority of the last two days in Karachi to earn himself a spot in ...
On the other hand, Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is struggling with game, has slipped three spots to No.10.
Meanwhile, Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Rassie Van Der Dussen, David Warner were the other players who made to the top 10.
