Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on April 07, 2022
08:35 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 07, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|185.9
|188
|Euro
|EUR
|199.5
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49
|49.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|49
|49.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|137.5
|139.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|145
|147
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|132.5
|134
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri joins TikTok11:36 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims11:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan next week for ...10:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Supreme Court resumes hearing on NA deputy speaker's ruling against ...10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Majority of Pakistanis reject PM Imran’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ ...09:22 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Nayi Awaaz music competition winners announced
09:42 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Urwa Hocane gets candid about her role in popular drama serial ...09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022