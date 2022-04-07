Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 April 2022

08:31 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  105,233 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,649.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Karachi PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Islamabad PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Peshawar PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Quetta PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Sialkot PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Attock PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Gujranwala PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Jehlum PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Multan PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Bahawalpur PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Gujrat PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Nawabshah PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Chakwal PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Hyderabad PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Nowshehra PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Sargodha PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Faisalabad PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696
Mirpur PKR 133,800 PKR 1,696

