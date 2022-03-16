Babar Azam shatters multiple records with marathon 425-ball knock against Aussies
06:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Babar Azam shatters multiple records with marathon 425-ball knock against Aussies
KARACHI – Star batter Babar Azam batted the majority of the last two days in Karachi to earn himself a spot in the record books with a marathon 425-ball knock.

The marque batsman shattered multiple records to register his name in the history books as Men in Green managed to pull off a thrilling draw in the second Test against Australia.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has scored the most runs by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match as Shaheens batted out almost two full days on a crumbling pitch in a seaside metropolis.

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman, who was unable to hit a ton since December 2019, surpassed his own previous best of 143 in the longest format of the game.

The top ICC ODI player surpassed seasoned Shoaib Malik of playing most deliveries by a Pakistani batter during his historic knock. He also named record for the highest fourth inning total by a Test captain, surpassing England’s Micheal Atherton.

Babar’s record eclipsed records of Younis Khan and Michael Atherton’s who scored 171 and 185. The skipper scored 196 runs under pressure after Men in Green lost 2 wickets early.

With A-game from top Pakistani batsman, Shaheens snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat in the second Test against Aussies.

