'Four public holidays' in Islamabad for OIC moot, Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced four holidays in the federal capital Islamabad in light of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference due to take place in the country later this month.

A report of 24 News said Imran Khan led government announced four holidays from March 21 (Monday) to March 24 (Thursday).

Government institutions within the limits of the federal capital will also remain closed during these days while the Cabinet Division has also issued notifications of public holidays in this regard.

Earlier, the federal administration announced three holidays but it added a day in light of stern directives issued by top civil military leaders.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, ordered to beef up the security in the federal capital for the safe conduct of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting (March 22-23) and the March 23 Pakistan Day parade in the capital.

PDM delays Islamabad long march due to OIC moot 01:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, have announced to ...

Meanwhile, the security of Parliament House, Parliament Lodges, and old MNA House in Islamabad would be handed over to paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) for upcoming events.