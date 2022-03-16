'Four public holidays' in Islamabad for OIC moot, Pakistan Day
Web Desk
07:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
'Four public holidays' in Islamabad for OIC moot, Pakistan Day
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced four holidays in the federal capital Islamabad in light of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference due to take place in the country later this month.

A report of 24 News said Imran Khan led government announced four holidays from March 21 (Monday) to March 24 (Thursday).

Government institutions within the limits of the federal capital will also remain closed during these days while the Cabinet Division has also issued notifications of public holidays in this regard.

Earlier, the federal administration announced three holidays but it added a day in light of stern directives issued by top civil military leaders.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, ordered to beef up the security in the federal capital for the safe conduct of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting (March 22-23) and the March 23 Pakistan Day parade in the capital.

PDM delays Islamabad long march due to OIC moot 01:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, have announced to ...

Meanwhile, the security of Parliament House, Parliament Lodges, and old MNA House in Islamabad would be handed over to paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) for upcoming events.

More From This Category
PM Imran blasts Modi over India hijab ban, gives ...
07:04 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief meets top defence, military ...
05:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Indian forces kill three more Kashmiri youth in ...
02:48 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to raise Indian missile issue at OIC ...
02:31 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PDM delays Islamabad long march due to OIC moot
01:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions
12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet
04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr