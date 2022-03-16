Pakistan blind cricket team beat India to reach T20 series final

DUBAI – Pakistani team outclassed India by seven wickets during an ongoing triangular blind cricket Twenty20 series at Sharjah on Wednesday.

The Indian side opted to bat first and scored 163 for a loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs while the Pakistani team managed to chase the target in 18.4 overs for a loss of three wickets.

Indian skipper Prakash Jayaramaih remained the top scorer with 79 runs off 64 balls, while Sunil Ramesh chipped in with 24 runs. For Pakistan, Badar Munir, Shahzaib Haider, and Anees Javed claimed one wicket apiece.

For his exceptional skills in the match against India Badar Munir was adjudged as the player of the match.

The recent feat is said to be the third consecutive victory of team Pakistan as it becomes the first squad to qualify for the final of the Triangular Series between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India.

Pakistan is leading the points table with 6 points. The tri-nation tournament comprised seven matches, including the finals.

Pakistan Blind cricket team defeated India by 7 wickets and qualified for the final In triangular series.

A 17-member Pakistan squad was earlier named to feature in the Triangular Blind Cricket Tournament. The team comprises B1 category: Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Sajid Nawaz; B2 category: Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Matiullah, Shahzeb Haider, Anees Javed, Moain Aslam; B3 category: Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Mohsin Khan, Sanaullah Marwat, Akmal Hayyat and Israr ul Hassan. Nisar Ali will lead the team while Zafar Iqbal will be his deputy.

Sports administration in the South Asian country is working actively to encourage the talented blind cricketers who can healthily challenge themselves, to grasp their fullest potential.