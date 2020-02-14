South Africa cricket team tour to Pakistan delayed
Share
LAHORE - Cricket South Africa have expressed their inability to tour Pakistan next month but assured the Pakistan Cricket Board that they will honour the commitment of sending their side as soon as it is reasonably possible.
The proposed three-match T20I series was over and above two-Test and three-T20I series in January, next year, which is part of the Future Tours Programme.
The CSA conveyed their decision to the PCB this afternoon after taking into account player workload.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Friday “ “While we were keenly looking forward to hosting South Africa next month, we respect Cricket South Africa’s reason for not sending their side next month. Managing player workload is a top priority for any cricket board, and from that perspective, their decision is understandable.
“We are pleased that the CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible. As there is a strong willingness and commitment, both the boards are now exploring their FTPs to find gaps so that we can agree on the dates.”
- Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in shipyard operations08:58 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
- 33 countries including Pakistan provided medical supplies to fight ...07:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
-
- PM Imran calls for treason trial of Fazlur Rehman03:32 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
- Remittances on rise, increase by 9.36% in January: Hafeez Shaikh03:13 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Spiritual musical evening to promote the message of peace, love and ...07:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019