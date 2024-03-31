Pakistani are facing a rise in street crimes as hundreds of people have been deprived of their valuable belongings during the holy month of Ramadan.

In Rawalpindi, a robbery incident occurred in Afshan Colony. After ensuring the street was empty, two of the muggers brandished a firearm, while another member of the group approached the cash counter to clear it out.

As the thugs attempted to flee, the store owner shot dead one of the men. Police report said three other robbers managed to escape.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2024-03-31/shopkeeper-guns-down-robber-in-rawalpindi-s-afshan-colony-video-1711875481-7374.mp4

A case was registered at Police Station Racecourse while investigations for the incident are underway.









