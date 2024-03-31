Government shares update on Eidul Fitr allowance for employees

ISLAMABAD – The government used to give employees Eid bonus or allowance as a gesture of goodwill and to help them celebrate one of two major Islamic festivals.

Lately, a notification surfaced online claiming that federal government has okayed Eid-ul-fitr allowance for all employees.

Ministry of Finance later clarified that the notification was Fake, saying no such memorandum was issued.

The fraudulent memo falsely claims that federal employees from grades 1 to 22 will receive an Eid-ul-Fitr allowance equal to 15 percent of their basic pay.

It stated that allowance applies to all departments and divisions under the federal secretariat.