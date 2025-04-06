Musa Maneka, son of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, gets married in Lahore

LAHORE – Musa Maneka, the son of Pakistan’s former First Lady Bushra Bibi, tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Lahore. The wedding took place at Khawar Maneka’s farmhouse on Bedian Road, with close family members and relatives in attendance.

Several lawmakers, including MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Maneka, MPA Mian Farooq Maneka, Mian Asif Maneka, and former MPA Diwan Azmat Syed Mohammad Chishti, joined family to celebrate joyous occasion.

The wedding was said to be small, private affair, with only a select number of guests invited. The ceremony reflects the family’s preference for a low-key event, despite their high-profile status.

Khawar Maneka was a civil servant and the son of a prominent politician who made serious allegations against Bushra Bibi, accusing her of misconduct during their 28-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2017.

Bushra Bibi first came to the public’s attention when she married Imran Khan in 2018. PTI chief turned to Bushra Bibi for guidance after meeting her at shrine, and some even claimed that Bushra Bibi had a vision predicting that Khan’s political rise would only be possible if they wed.

The former first lady’s legal troubles have only intensified following Khan’s ousting as prime minister in 2022 and his subsequent imprisonment on corruption charges.