Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Musa Maneka, son of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, gets married in Lahore

Musa Maneka Son Of Imran Khans Wife Bushra Bibi Gets Married In Lahore

LAHORE – Musa Maneka, the son of Pakistan’s former First Lady Bushra Bibi, tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Lahore. The wedding took place at Khawar Maneka’s farmhouse on Bedian Road, with close family members and relatives in attendance.

Several lawmakers, including MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Maneka, MPA Mian Farooq Maneka, Mian Asif Maneka, and former MPA Diwan Azmat Syed Mohammad Chishti, joined family to celebrate joyous occasion.

The wedding was said to be small, private affair, with only a select number of guests invited. The ceremony reflects the family’s preference for a low-key event, despite their high-profile status.

Khawar Maneka was a civil servant and the son of a prominent politician who made serious allegations against Bushra Bibi, accusing her of misconduct during their 28-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2017.

Bushra Bibi first came to the public’s attention when she married Imran Khan in 2018. PTI chief turned to Bushra Bibi for guidance after meeting her at shrine, and some even claimed that Bushra Bibi had a vision predicting that Khan’s political rise would only be possible if they wed.

The former first lady’s legal troubles have only intensified following Khan’s ousting as prime minister in 2022 and his subsequent imprisonment on corruption charges.

Khawar Maneka says Imran Khan ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search