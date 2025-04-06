Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency saw some changes against major international currencies in the open market on April 6, 2025.

Currency Rates Today

US Dollar

The buying rate is 280.4 PKR, while the selling rate is 282.1 PKR.

Euro (EUR)

The Euro is priced at 310.75 PKR for buying and 313.5 PKR for selling.

British Pound (GBP)

The buying rate is 366.5 PKR, and the selling rate is 370 PKR.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The buying rate is 175.5 PKR, and the selling rate is 177.75 PKR.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Canadian Dollar is priced at 199.35 PKR for buying and 201.75 PKR for selling.