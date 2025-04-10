Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR 10 April 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Apr 10, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open market witnessed slight changes on April 10, Thursday, with major currencies, including Dollar witnessing marginal gains against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar (USD) saw slight shift, hovering at Rs281 for buying and Rs282.5 for selling. UK Pound remained one of the strongest performers, quoted at Rs360.5 (buying) and Rs364 (selling), while Euro (EUR) also held steady, trading at Rs309.25 for buying and Rs312 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) was being traded at Rs74.45 for buying and Rs75 for selling. UAE Dirham (AED) hovered around Rs76.15 (buying) and Rs76.80 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to trade at the top end, with rates between Rs896.65 and Rs906.15.

Currency Buying  Selling
US Dollar (USD) 281.00 282.50
British Pound (GBP) 360.50 364.00
Euro (EUR) 309.25 312.00
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 75.00
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.15 76.80
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 896.65 906.15
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 199.35 201.75
Australian Dollar (AUD) 175.50 177.75
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 37.99
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.87 1.93
News Desk

