Khushdil Shah confronts abusive Afghanis after Pakistan’s whitewash against NZ

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani all-rounder Khushdil Shah made headlines after being confronting two Afghan men in Mount Maunganui as Men in Green faced humiliating loss to New Zealand in the third ODI.

The historic clean sweep prompted confrontation between players and fans after the defeat. According to reports, the two Afghan men subjected Pakistani players, including Shah, to verbal abuse and cheap statements.

Despite Shah’s request for them to stop, the two continued harassment. Frustrated by the relentless abuse, Shah reportedly confronted individuals, leading to an altercation. Security personnel were quick to intervene, separating the parties before the situation could escalate further.

The incident was captured on video and spread widely on social media, sparking a broader conversation about the treatment of cricketers off the field. Fans and experts alike expressed concern over the emotional impact such harassment may have on players, especially following a difficult series defeat.

Amid online buzz, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued statement expressing their full support for Khushdil Shah. PCB reaffirmed that while players are expected to uphold a high standard of conduct, they have the right to be treated with respect and dignity.

PCB emphasized the importance of ensuring player safety and well-being in all public spaces. This incident comes at a time when Pakistan is already reeling from a tough series loss to New Zealand, having suffered a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series and now a clean sweep in the ODIs.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

