New Zealand whitewash Pakistan in ODI series

New Zealand Set 265 Run Target As Pakistan Look To Avoid Odi Series Whitewash

MOUNT MAUNGANUI – New Zealand beat Pakistan by 43 runs in third match, completing their three-match ODI series whitewash at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand had set a target of 265 runs for the visitors.

The match was reduced to 42 overs as wet outfield caused delay in start of the game due to overnight rain.

The team green, which eye to avoid whitewash, has made one change in the lineup with Naseem Shah replacing injured Haris Rauf.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kiwis suffered an early blow when Naseem Shah removed opening player Nick Kelly for three run. However, his opening partner Rhys Mairu displayed a good game as he made 58 runs.

Daryl Mitchell made 43 runs while Black Caps skipper Michael Bracewell made 59 runs off 40, helping his side set a reasonable target for the visitors.

For Pakistan, Akif Javed took four wicket haul while Naseem Shah claimed two wickets.

The hosts have won the three-match series after registering win in first two games. In the second game, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand scored 292 for eight in their 50 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 99 from wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay. Hay’s innings included seven fours and as many sixes as he added 77 runs for the sixth wicket with Muhammad Abbas (41, 66b, 3x4s) after the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother at 132 for five in 26.3 overs.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell (cap), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (cap and wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Muqeem, Akif Javed

