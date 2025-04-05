Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Wheat, flour prices drop significantly [Check New Rates in April 2025]

LAHORE – A significant drop was witnessed in wheat and flour prices in Punjab after the arrival of wheat from Sindh.

Reports said the price of 40 kilogramme of wheat dipped by Rs400 from Rs2,865 to Rs2,460 in the Punjab market.

The development directly impacted the flour prices in market where price of 20-kg bag was decreased by Rs100, with new price hovering between Rs1,450 to Rs1,500.

The prices are expected to see further decline as the wheat grown in Punjab is set to enter the market in coming days.

The price of wheat in the province’s grain markets is expected to be between Rs2,200 and Rs2,300 per 40kg.

Meanwhile, farmers in Pakistan are facing uncertainty as the government has not announced official prices for the wheat as harvesting season 2025 has begun, leaving them upset about selling of their crop.

The farmers have asked the government to announce the support prices for this year so they can sell their wheat crops and meet their expenses.

They have expressed fear of losses if the government does not issue the prices, saying: “It would be impossible for them to meet the expenses”.

Previously, the federal and provincial governments announced the wheat support prices to facilitate the farmers. However, the process has been stopped due to a condition imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has urged the government to announce the wheat support price for the ongoing crop year. It has asked the government to implement the IMF conditions from next year.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

