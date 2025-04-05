Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Riffat Mukhtar takes over as new FIA Head; Waqar Syed named DG of Cyber Crime Agency

Riffat Mukhtar takes over as new FIA Head; Waqar Syed named DG of Cyber Crime Agency

ISLAMABAD – The federal government made two new appointments, picking seasoned officers for the role of director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the newly-established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Riffat Mukhtar, who was serving as IG Motorway Police, has been appointed as the Director General of the FIA and he is looking forward to deal with menace of human trafficking, and other serious crimes.

Mukhtar’s leadership at Federal Investigation Agency is expected to bring improvements, building on his vast experience, which includes serving as additional secretary at the interior ministry and as top cop of Sindh.

Waqar-ud-din Syed has been appointed as Director General of newly-formed National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency NCCIA. Syed takes on the responsibility of leading the NCCIA, an agency crucial in combating the growing threat of cybercrime in Pakistan.

NCCIA, under the Interior Division, plays a vital role in protecting Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and combating online crimes.

Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir sacked as DG FIA

