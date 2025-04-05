PIA announces flight operation for Hajj 2025

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its pre-Hajj operation with first flight taking off on April 29.

The flight operation for Hajj 2025 will commence from April 29 and end on June 1. During this period, the national airline will transport over 56,000 Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 280 special flights.

Reports said PIA will transport 20,000 pilgrims under the government’s Hajj scheme and 36,000 under the private scheme.

To make the journey more comfortable, Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft will be used for the Hajj flights.

PIA’s post-Hajj operation will begin on June 12 and continue until July 10. A coordinated flight system will be set up to bring back returning Hajj pilgrims to the country.

Officials have stated that special arrangements have been made to ensure all flights are completed on time and safely.